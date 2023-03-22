NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $266.00 to $289.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $271.58 and last traded at $271.12. Approximately 31,719,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 50,373,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.99.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.87.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $669.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.48, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.