Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0603 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $345.33 million and approximately $37.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

