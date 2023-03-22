OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Up to $25.79

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $26.58. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 888 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.07.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

