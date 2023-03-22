OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Declares $0.13 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OFS Credit stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

