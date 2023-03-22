Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.77 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.65 ($0.61). Approximately 479,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 351,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.30 ($0.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Old Mutual from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.63 and a beta of 1.15.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

