Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

