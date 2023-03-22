Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ONCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.87.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
