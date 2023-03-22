Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.47

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $21.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 562,700 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $108.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $36,481.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Brian Gorman sold 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $26,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,768 shares of company stock valued at $298,491. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading

