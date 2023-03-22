Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $924,182.50

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $62.87 million and $924,182.50 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00354278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.80 or 0.25750189 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010057 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,344,545 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

