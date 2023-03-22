Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.30

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.57 ($0.09), with a volume of 145129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 million and a PE ratio of -308.33.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

