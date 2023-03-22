Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $59.60 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.60 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003585 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00202079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,986.64 or 1.00569246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

