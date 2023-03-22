Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,858 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $49,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 119,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,402. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $229.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

