Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 536,905 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,045,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,905 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 314,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

