Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,771,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,595,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,086,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,349,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 83,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,387. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.