Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 223,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,205. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.