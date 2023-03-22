Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,999 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,558. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

