Orgel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $59,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.73. 168,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,528. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

