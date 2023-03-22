Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.70

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 999743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.36.

Orla Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.10.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

