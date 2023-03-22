Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $283,786.49 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,255.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00286185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00072122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00538209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00469761 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,382,641 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

