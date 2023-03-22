PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $12.21

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $11.07. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 9,069,686 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

