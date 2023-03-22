Palliser Capital UK Ltd Purchases 77,998 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,998 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 41.9% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

