Palliser Capital UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Euronav accounts for approximately 1.4% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Euronav Price Performance

EURN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

