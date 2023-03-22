Paola Perez-Surillo Sells 15,335 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,945. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

