Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,682 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

NYSE THO opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

