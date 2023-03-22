Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

