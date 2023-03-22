Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 6.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
