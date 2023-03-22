Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $253,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

