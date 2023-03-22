Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $858,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

