Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $221,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 943.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,386,000 after buying an additional 568,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,980,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 51.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

