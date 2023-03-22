Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $237,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

