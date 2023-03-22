Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRU opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.