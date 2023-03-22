Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.2 %

EQIX stock opened at $687.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $710.68 and its 200 day moving average is $653.49. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.