Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 102.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,705. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

