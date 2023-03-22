Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

