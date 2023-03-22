Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.