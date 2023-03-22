Parkland (TSE:PKI) Trading 7.4% Higher

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.69 and last traded at C$31.38. 308,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 565,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.44. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. 20.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.