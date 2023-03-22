Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,842. The stock has a market cap of $262.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

