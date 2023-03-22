Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 540.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

FHLC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,540. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

