Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $10.56 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mar 22nd, 2023

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,783,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 238,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

