Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

