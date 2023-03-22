Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,549 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,045,476 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

