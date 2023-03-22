Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. 352,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,317. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.47. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

