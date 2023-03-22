Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after buying an additional 2,256,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000.

FLOT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,380 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

