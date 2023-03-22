Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 284 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

