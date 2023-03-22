Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 50,585 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 462,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 889,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 572,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,711. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

