Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 657 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 393,793 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 160,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 212,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. 202,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,599. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.