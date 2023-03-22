Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 804 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,337,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFG traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,640 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

