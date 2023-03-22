Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $9.05. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 910 shares traded.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNBK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.

