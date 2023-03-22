PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Maxim Group

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

PaySign Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. PaySign has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.92 million, a PE ratio of 352.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.16%.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares in the company, valued at $338,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PaySign by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in PaySign by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Stories

