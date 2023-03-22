PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Barrington Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $183.92 million, a P/E ratio of 352.35 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Insider Activity

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares in the company, valued at $338,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PaySign by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.