PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. PaySign had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.16%.

PaySign Price Performance

PAYS stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.92 million, a P/E ratio of 352.35 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Get PaySign alerts:

Insider Transactions at PaySign

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $100,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PaySign by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PaySign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

About PaySign

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.