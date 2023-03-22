PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. PaySign had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.16%.
PaySign Price Performance
PAYS stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.92 million, a P/E ratio of 352.35 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.
Insider Transactions at PaySign
In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $100,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
About PaySign
PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PaySign (PAYS)
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.